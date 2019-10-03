Eddy Middle School Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Katherine Jesser, a science teacher at Eddy Middle School.

Ms. Jesser was nominated by Ruth Doty who described her as an educator who has a great work ethic committed to building positive relationships with her students.

Ms. Jesser has been teaching for two years, and is a graduate of the University of North Georgia. She is very passionate about teaching to make a positive impact on her students’ lives. She was thankful and excited to receive the award.

Watch our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Jesser below.

Eddy Middle School Principal Derrick Shermaine was also present to help us honor Ms. Jesser.