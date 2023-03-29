PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Callaway Resort & Gardens will host an Annual Egg Hunt and Easter Sunrise Service by Pastor Ben Laurence Ragan at Robin Lake Beach.

According to the Callaway Gardens, Easter Egg Hunt will begin on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. The event will be segmented by age groups and have a designated area to hunt for eggs.

A special appearance from the Easter Bunny will provide fun for the entire family.

Easter Sunrise Service will take place on Sunday, April 9, at 7 a.m. Pastor Ragan will give the Easter Sunrise Service on the Ski Pavilion.

Pastor Ragan is founder of CULTURELink, began his international mission work in 1986 and has overseen more than 500 international teams, many of which have been focused on prayer, professional exchanges, building projects, disaster assistance, hunger relief, and more.

Visitors can purchase tickets online. For more information, visit Callaway Gardens website.