Ellerslie Park is open to the public

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Ellerslie Park has been in the making for several years, but in March of 2019 a tornado tore up the park and surrounding areas only prolonging the process further.

With thousands of downed trees the park needed a lot of cleaning before it was ready for the public.

Now nearly three years later park goers can utilize all the outdoor amenities the park has to offer. County Manager Randy Dowling said it’s the only passive park in Harris County.

“This is the first park in the county that is purely passive. There’s no organized sports here. There’s loop trails, nature trails, bike paths, pavilions, a lodge, a 12 acre lake, a lot of playgrounds and pavilions,” said Randy Dowling. “It’s going to be a nice park and it will be developed more and more over time. Right now it’s in its infancy. So right now this is a great asset to this community and increasing recreational amenities to the county.”

Dowling shared the community can take a survey online at harriscountyga.gov that will help them continue developing the park.

“We have a survey on our county website at harriscountyga.gov and we are asking citizens to take the survey,” said Dowling. “And we want to hear from citizens how they want to develop this park in the future and what recreational features they want.”

Dowling will use the survey when he asks county commissioners for funding to evolve the park during budget time in March.