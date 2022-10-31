Above, Resa Lord, the clinical manager for the children’s hospital, announces who won an award.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrated Halloween early with their annual Monster Mash Bash event. Employees dressed up in costumes, held games and gave out treats and prizes to children.

“We have hospitalized patients that came down earlier today to sort of trick or treat, play some fun and games,” said Piedmont Communications Specialist John “JT” Fellows. “And then now, this afternoon, we’ve got our employee children who’ve come in and done the same thing.”

Resa Lord, the clinical manager for the children’s hospital, organized the event.

“I was the main point of contact for all the people in the hospital who wanted to participate and have a table and an activity,” she said.

There were so many people present that Lord guessed they numbered in the hundreds.

Above, one of the Administration Bananas holds an award for best employee group costumes.

“So every department that chose to participate, they could dress up,” she said. “They could design an activity, a children’s activity. They could have a theme for their tables. So it’s kind of like a fall festival, carnival type of event.”

Lord said Piedmont Columbus Regional held the event for several years prior to the pandemic. This is its second year holding the event since the pandemic.

Several awards were given out to people and departments. Environmental Services won an award for having the best activity. Executive Offices won the award for having the best table décor. The award for the best employee group costumes went to the “Administration Bananas,” composed of Bill Tustin, Cary Burcham and Sharon McDaniel. The funniest employee costume award went to Laurie Deyarmin and Melissa Green, who were dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters Thing 1 and Thing 2.