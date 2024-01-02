The Enrichment Services Program Inc. announced that energy assistance appointments are now open to the general public.

The Enrichment Services Program says the following items are required to apply for assistance:

Proof of income for the past 30 days for individuals 18+.

Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture (ID) for all people 18+.

Proof of Social Security numbers for all members in households.

Last/ current month’s electric bill and gas/propane bill.

If an applicant is receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits of Corker’s Compensation, a current award letter is needed.

Interested individuals can call the phone numbers at the designated times below to apply for energy assistance:

Chattahoochee 1-844-855-2014 (2 p.m.)

Clay 1-844-855-2015 (2 p.m.)

Harris 1-844855-2016 (2 p.m.)

Quitman 1-844-855-2017 (2 p.m.)

Randolph 1-844-855-2018 (2 p.m.)

Stewart 1-844-469-2212 (2 p.m.)

Talbot 1-844-482-8362 (2 p.m.)

Muscogee County residents interested in applying for assistance can visit enrichmentservices.org or by calling 706-940-4033 at 5 p.m.