COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Enrichment Service Program is set to host the Turning Hope into Reality Luncheon on Thursday, WRBL’s Rex Castillo interviewed Enrichment Services Program CEO Belva Dorsey-Mott to discuss the upcoming event.

The Enrichment Services Program has been serving the local area with services geared towards education, employment training, stabilization and family strengthing since 1965.

The luncheon according to the Enrichment Services Program will allow the program to discuss with stakeholders and attendees about the impact the program has made in the community.

The program serves the following 11 counties:

Troup

Meriwhether

Harriss

Talbot

Muscogee

Chattahoochee

Sewart

Quitman

Randolph

Clay

Although the event has reached maxed capacity, those who are interested in attending can contact Dorsey-Mott to secure a spot via email at bdorsey@espcaa.org

For more information about the upcoming luncheon, visit the Enrichment Services Program website.