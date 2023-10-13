Halloween is quickly approaching.
WRBL put together a list of seasonal events in the Chattahoochee Valley for all your spooky needs. Take a look below:
- Columbus BOOtanical Garden Not-so-Scary Halloween
Columbus Botanical Garden
Oct. 29, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- GROOVEtanical Fall Benefit Concert
Columbus Botanical Garden
Oct. 27, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Halloween Full Moon Ride
Ride on Bikes
Oct. 28, 8 p.m.
- Trick or Treat at the Museum
The Columbus Museum
Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bluebelle’s Nightmare Before Halloween Trunk or Treat
Bluebelle Local Mercantile
Oct. 28, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Major Pain Halloween Workout Event
McDaniel Fitness
Oct. 28, 11 a.m.
- Spooktacular 2023
Lakebottom Park
Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Halloween Nerf War
Smith Station Sports Complex
Oct. 21, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 10th Annual Colgay Pride Halloween Festival
Colgay Pride of Columbus
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
- Paws & Pals Trunk or Treat
Paws Humane Society
Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Creepy Carnival
Phenix City Youth Center
Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat
Garrett-Harrison Stadium
Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.