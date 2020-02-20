Black History month Lunch and Learn hosted by Piedmont Columbus Regional

Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted a free Lunch and Learn on Feb. 20 at their Midtown Campus Conference Center.

Piedmont’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s lunch highlighted the contributions of African Americans within the community.

Reflecting on his involvement and experiences in servant leadership, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Piedmont Columbus, Warren Steele, served as the keynote speaker.

“So what I’d say for especially young African American men and women, I have a son who is now working for CVS Health up in Boston as one of the only African American men there. As a young man, make sure that you are prepared and make sure that you are willing to work hard and do the work necessary so that you can make an impact,” said Steele.

Steele graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in psychology and social relations in 1984. Shortly after graduating, he was hired by Aflac as a management trainee.

Serving many different positions within Aflac, Steele retired in 2004 as Senior Vice President, U.S. marketing.

“Warren is being honored because he is a living legend and he is making history everyday he was formal the chair of the Columbus board of directors and currently he still sits on the Piedmont’s Healthcare Board of Directors,” said Jo Anne Hill, Executive Director of Piedmont Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Steele spoke on the impact African Americans have made within the organization and the importance of intentionality when succeeding against the odds.