Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fall job fair

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday, August 10 Callaway Resort & Gardens will host a job fair for employment opportunities in various departments including guest services, food and beverage, housekeeping, and more.

The Fall Job Fair will go from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Mountain Creek Inn located at 17800 U.S. Hwy 27 in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Those wishing to enter the work force and pursue opportunities in areas like lodging and guest services, food and beverage, recreation, marketing, culinary arts, golf, and retail are encouraged to attend the fall job fair for Callaway Gardens.

For more information, interested applicants must visit and apply online at https://callawaygardens.applicantpro.com/jobs/.