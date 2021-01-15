Columbus Civic Center to host a virtual MLK event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re looking for a place to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbus, one event venue is hosting a safe and virtual drive-in celebration on Monday.

The Columbus Civic Center is hosting, The Dream Lives: A Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Event, in the form of a drive-in screening in the Civic Center parking lot.

The event programming will include entertainment by local artist and a conversation with former ambassador Andrew Young. Audiences will be able to see it all displayed on a 40-foot projection screen, all in honor of Dr. King.

Rob Landers, Director of the Columbus Civic Center, says it was important to give people the opportunity to celebrate this historic day safely, as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everything going on, we have had to think outside of the box. How can we put on this event that is so important, that is so critical, and how do we move forward with that? We came up with the concept of just doing everything virtually and creating a program similar to what you see with the awards shows that have been taking place,” says Landers.

Event attendees can start to arrive at 5:30 P.M. and programming will start at 6:30 P.M. in the Civic Center parking lot.

The event will also be live streamed on the mayor’s Facebook page for those who want to participate from the comfort of their home.