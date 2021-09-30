Fall ‘Food Truck Mecca’ returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The eighth annual Fall Food Truck Festival will be held on October 23, 2021. Uptown Columbus, Inc. will host the festival at Woodruff Park and the Dillingham Bridge beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m.

In addition to twenty-five gourmet food trucks, the festival will also feature a beer garden, art and craft vendors, and entertainment for all ages. Seating will be available in the park, but guests are welcome to bring their own chairs.

For more information on vendors, volunteering, and admission, visit www.alwaysuptown.com or call 706-596-0111.