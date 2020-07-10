Honey Harvest goes virtual at Oxbow Meadows

Jim Ellis has been harvesting honey for over 20 years at Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. Due to covid-19, this year the harvest will be live streamed tomorrow morning on Oxbow Meadows’ Facebook page. Ellis has over a half million honeybees that have produced about 250 pounds of honey.

Jim Ellis Chattahoochee Beekeeper says, “It is a little disappointing but with everything going the way it is we can’t take chances you know, we got to be safe because we can’t have all the children and everything and come in and actually see this and take an interest in it because they are our future we got to show them how to do this and this is what it is all about hands on experience.”

The honey harvest usually brings out over 500 people each year.