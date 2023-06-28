GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Even the king of the beast is struggling to stay cool in these temperatures and their ancestors are from Africa.

Whether it’s ice buckets, fans, or shade structures, keepers are working overtime to help the animals beat the heat. “We provide misters, sprinklers and frozen items, frozen fruit items depending on the species what’s appropriate for them,” said the director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores, Joel Hamilton.

But it’s not just the animals that have to deal with this heat, visitors that are coming to the zoo are trying to cool off any way they can too.

“Today is about family, love, peace and happiness and a lot of sweat,” said Gina Edwards on a family outing.

Unless you brought an umbrella or your own personal cooling device, relief can be hard to find unless you know where to look

“We do provide misters and this year we have something new, a micro market installed over in our Manor building so our guests have another facility that is air-conditioned, go inside, sit down and have a cool drink or a snack,” said Hamilton.

Even if you don’t like snakes and lizards, the reptile house has become a popular place these days, it’s air-conditioned.

“We certainly tell the staff to be well aware of what’s going with yourself, take breaks, stay hydrated is the big key,” said Hamilton. ” As far as guests we recommend they come earlier in the day,” that’s when the animals are more active and the heat more bearable.