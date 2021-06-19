Exchange Club of Columbus holds its annual Pancake Jamboree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The smell of buttery pancakes filled the room as the Exchange Club of Columbus held its annual Pancake Jamboree and Silent Auction.

The event was scheduled to take place around February or march 2020 but because of COVID-19 they were forced to postpone. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the Pancake Jamboree and Silent Auction are in full swing at Wynnbrook Baptist Church, to help raise money for child abuse prevention and other local organizations.

President Steve Bradshaw said they’re glad to be back.

“It’s good to be back and were here to support our community. All of our money is earned here today, this is one of our major fundraisers. We also have the hotdog fundraiser and were hoping to be back in the fall. It all stays in the community and it goes a long way to help our effort for prevention of child abuse as well as many other services we provide,” Bradshaw said.

Breakfast included two sausage patties, coffee hot chocolate and an all-you-can-eat pancake buffet. Adult tickets were $6 and tickets for children were $3. The event is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., President-elect Betty Lindsey said she hopes the joyful feeling is mutual.

“We hope they’re just as happy as we are, we welcome them and we’re just looking forward to seeing everybody,” Lindsey said. ” A lot of big smiles on the faces coming in today and we hope to see more of them,” Bradshaw added.

The Exchange Club of Columbus plans on having their Hotdog Fundraiser in the fall.