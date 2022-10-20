Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Exchange Club of Columbus is kicking off their Annual Foot Long Hot Dog Jamboree. The event will take place at Wynnbrook Baptist Church, located off of 500 River Knoll Way.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Exchange’s programs of service that include Americanism, youth programs, Service To Seniors, and Child Abuse Prevention programs.

Tickets are $8.50 person and that will get you a foot long hot dog, chips and a drink. The Jamboree start on Thursday, October 20th through Saturday, October 22nd.