EXCLUSIVE: A Columbus native is set to star in an upcoming film

Film crews will be making their way back to Columbus to film a feature film, “Electric Jesus,” that will star local talent from right here in Columbus.

The new coming of age feature film is set to start production here in Columbus. The movie follows a Christian hard rock and rolling hair band. One of those band members and main characters will be Will Oliver.

This 2016 Northside high school graduate and now Columbus State University senior says this was a dream come true.

“One of my friends, she sent me a link to Electric Jesus so then I applied for it, but I didn’t really think I was gonna get it. So I applied for it and next thing you know they hit me back,” Oliver said.

Oliver is no stranger to acting. He grew up acting in church plays and is a member of the Springer Opera House Theatre. He says the different resources available to him here in Columbus have helped perfect his talent.

“It’s been a real joy to see him blossom into the talent I always knew he could be. I just think it’s really great that all of this is happening here in Columbus and that we get to be part of it,” Sara Lynn Holbrook, Springer Film Institute director, said.

Sunday’s event was not only to announce Oliver, but to allow a space for those interested in film to network with one another.

Film director and writer Chris White says for two years they’ve been looking for people to cast as members of the band.



White says after deciding to film in Columbus they looked into local talent and Oliver’s acting blew him away.

“I met him and I was just in the room with him and I just started talking to him and I was like you know I feel like it’s somebody I’d want my son to be friends with you know he’s just a good guy,” White said.

Oliver says he advices others here in Columbus looking for their big break to always chase your dreams, keep working hard.

White says when his crew leaves Columbus they want to leave the Fountain City better for the film industry than when they came.

He encourages everyone to follow the film’s journey on their Facebook page “E-Jesus” for opportunities and to see what the crew is up to.