COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local law enforcement made two crucial arrests within the past 24 hours. CPD along with help from other local agencies was able to successfully apprehend suspects involved in two separate shootings which left a four-year-old and 15-year-old dead.

WRBL’s Kenzie Beach interviewed CPD Interim Chief Stoney Mathis to talk about the process of teamwork within law enforcement to locate and arrest criminals; ultimately making Columbus a safer city.

You can view the full interview in the player above.