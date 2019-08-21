Faith Chapel giving away free gas, line is already long

Faith Chapel, a Birmingham-based church, is expanding to Columbus. Today, the church is hosting a Gas Giveaway and the line of cars is already long.

Hosted at the Chevron on Manchester Expressway, the event is “in full effect,” said Faith Chapel – Columbus.

The Gas Giveaway is giving “$20 in your tank while it lasts,” said Faith Chapel.

The Gas Giveaway is already getting busy, with Faith Chapel hosting plenty of local drivers.

The church’s senior pastor, Mike Moore, is expanding the congregation to Columbus next month.

The church as plans to “meet the needs of their members as well as having community impact.”

“Every region has different needs, so we will have to discover what the needs are in Columbus,” explained Moore. “Our desire is to impact the city and the surrounding area.”