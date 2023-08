LED candles that are as beautiful as they are convenient

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Faith Chapel Church announced it would host a prayer vigil for those affected by the tragedy that sadly resulted in the loss of life at Columbus State University.

The church says it will host the vigil at Rising Flour restaurant at Gentian Boulevard from 6 to 8 p.m.

Prayer leaders will be onsite, and the church says that members will be available for anyone who may need prayer or counseling.