Family, friends meet to celebrate birthday of slain Circle K worker

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Dontrell Williams would’ve celebrated another year of life on April 27th.

But he lost his life on September 23, 2019.

On Monday, family and friends gathered at the Circle K gas station on Forrest Road to celebrate his heavenly birthday.

Each person held a white balloon as his father open the celebration with prayer. His best friends, little brother, a friend/co-worker said a few words about how much they missed him.

To celebrate, they played Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” and released the balloons to the sky. As the balloons floated to the clouds, cheers and honks could be heard from the crowd.

To end the celebration, his friends played “Don’t Matter To Me” by Drake, one of his favorite songs.

Tanya Weaver, Dontrell’s mother, founded an organization called “Mothers against Gun Violence” to combat the gun violence in Columbus and across the nation.

She incorporated other mothers and family members who had lost their loved ones to the same kind of violence, who wanted to help bring awareness to the gun crime in the area.