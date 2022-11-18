PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s that time of the year where Callaway Gardens transforms into the highly anticipated “Fantasy In Lights” to help ring in the holiday season. This year will be the 30th anniversary for “Fantasy In Lights.” The Callaway Gardens staff is proud that this event has become an annual tradition for some families.



“Seeing that families are making this an annual tradition, and it’s not just parents bringing their children. It’s multi-generational, so we grandparents bringing their grandbabies out here. We see adult couples making those shared date nights together. And it’s really special to know we’re impacting all sorts of lives and something really special to kick off the holidays,” said Callaway Gardens Marketing Manager Rachael McConnell.



The light displays have left people in awe every single year, but the number of lights involved in these scenes is also jaw dropping.



“We have over 10 million lights here in Fantasy and it spans across 500 enchanting acres of light as we like to say. So you can’t really get this anywhere else,” said McConnell.

Guests will get a chance to walk through the scenes later in November, but the Callaway Gardens staff has been working on getting “Fantasy In Lights” ready.



“This is an all hands on deck team effort. So really we start preparing for Fantasy in Lights with the drive through experience and walk through in August of every year. We’re hard at work all year long really thinking about it and re-stringing lights but August is really when we begin setting up,” said McConnell.



To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Fantasy In Lights” Callaway Gardens has a special scene for this year, and it’s truly one of a kind.



“So for the 30th anniversary we really wanted to celebrate in a big way. We’ve actually introduced a completely new scene through our drive through experience and it’s called Celebration Lake. It’s actually very unique in regards to how it is the only major water front scene on all the lakes here at Callaway. So what’s so special about this scene is there are 30 different trees to represent every single year of Fantasy that we’ve had. Dancing in tune to all of these beautiful lights and music and it’s really something to behold,” said McConnell.

To purchase your tickets for this year’s “Fantasy In Lights”, click on the link below:

Fantasy in Lights 2022 Tickets