LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank has a new location in LaGrange.

On Wednesday morning, Feeding the Valley said it secured a smaller, but more affordable spot on New Hutchinson Mill Road.

According to the food bank, one and five children is at risk of chronic hunger in the LaGrange area. Feeding the Valley says it leverages national food resources to serve the community at a a lower price.

You can find out more about Feeding the Valley on its website.