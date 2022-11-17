COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Publix Super Markets Charity donated a total of $225,000 to Feeding the Valley Food Bank on Nov. 16.

The donation includes $175,000 to purchase a mobile food pantry. This will help Feeding the Valley Food Bank serve more fresh fruits and vegetables to families.

It can show up in neighborhoods to be able to distribute food at some of our distribution points. And so we’re looking forward to having its capability to get all around the communities we serve, even in some of the more rural areas that are very hard to reach. President of Feeding the Valley Food Bank Frank Sheppard

Feeding the Valley serves more than 100,000 people facing food insecurity in its 18-county service area.