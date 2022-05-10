WRBL News 3 and our parent company, Nexstar Media, are proud to announce a partnership with a local community organization through the Nexstar Foundation.

Tuesday, we met with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to present a $2,500 grant in support of their mission to fight food insecurity in the valley.



The Nexstar Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which we serve.

Joe McGuire/ Vice President and General Manager, WRBL News 3

“WRBL and the Nexstar foundation are pleased to announce this grant to feeding the Valley Food Bank, an organization that provides a critical need in the community,” said Joe McGuire, Vice President and General Manager of WRBL News 3. “This is just another example of WRBL on your side commitment to the community.”

Feeding the Valley President and CEO Frank Sheppard says support from businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley leads to support for families in need.



“We’re thankful for the Nexstar foundation and their tremendous support, their program helps us to feed a number of kids every day,” said Sheppard. “15,000 meals this grant will provide to us. So we appreciate the support. It’s part of a great community initiative and we’re thankful for their help.”

Feeding the Valley Food Bank is based in Midland and serves 17 counties in West Georgia and Russell County in Alabama.

The organization collaborates with more than 350 partner agencies.