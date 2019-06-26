Final day of Kids Summer Cupboard 2019 Food Drive

It’s the final day of the Kids Summer Cupboard Food Drive 2019!

We’ll be out collecting food and cash donation at the McDonald’s at 3450 Victory Drive in Columbus until 6:30 pm EST.

We invite you to come out and help us battle hunger in our local area by providing donations to Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

All of the following items are particularly helpful donations for Feeding the Valley Food Bank: canned vegetables, canned meals – like spaghetti, ravioli. or beef stew, dry pasta, along with mac and cheese, dry cereals and oatmeal. And don’t forget peanut butter and jelly!

Thanks to you, this year’s drive has already proven successful.

Over the past month – thanks to the generosity of our News 3 viewers – we’ve collected over 1300 pounds of food and $500 in cash donations.

That equates to over 7,000 meals that Feeding the Valley Food Bank can provide to hungry children in their service area.