Final Trivia Bee for Literacy Alliance coming up, teams can still enter to compete

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This year marks the 15th and final Trivia Bee, an annual fundraiser held each year by the Literacy Alliance. The organization has held the events, as well as spelling bees, but the light-hearted community fundraiser this month is the last year the Trivia Bee will be held.

Going forward, organizers want to create new, more adventurous things to do with the whole family for future fundraisers, said Barbara Moushon, Director of the Literacy Alliance.

Money raised during the event supports classes, training, and programs to combat illiteracy. Winners of the events of different contests, such as best dressed judge, best runner, or winner of the Bee, will receive their own bee-prizes.

“We just want it to be fun,” said Moushon.

Tickets are sold at the door for community members who want to just watch, but teams still have time to sign up, even the day of the event. Those still entering to win just need a team of four.

To enter, you can call 762-822-3297, and the Literacy Alliance can get you ready to compete.

The Final Bee Extravaganza will be held on Feb. 25 at the Columbus State University Cunningham Center at 6 p.m.