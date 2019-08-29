First Kinetic Golden Apple Award Winner of 2019-20 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- We wasted no time in searching for our very first Kinetic Golden Apple Award recipient of the new school year.

This week, we are happy to honor Britt David Elementary Magnet special education teacher Julie Jackson who received the award from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Jackson is a Columbus State University grad who has been teaching for 18 years.

Ms. Jackson told us what led her into the field of education.

“I’ve had so many good teachers over the years. You just can’t name them all. I mean, everybody. I was just really blessed to have good teachers. My first and second grade teacher, Mrs. Shultz, she was absolutely amazing and so patient with me when I had some difficulties and it’s probably because of her that I became a teacher,” said Ms. Jackson.

Kinetic’s Clint Perkins was also on hand to honor Ms. Jackson.

Check out our digital exclusive interview with Ms. Jackson below.

If you know of a deserving teacher, we invite you to nominate them.