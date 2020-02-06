First responders are using the Georgia Yellow Dot Program to help save lives in the Fountain City

The Georgia Yellow Dot Program is now here in the Fountain City. Lieutenant Bruce Powell says it will help first responders who answer the call for medical emergencies.

“This will save us a lot of time walking through your house, collecting medicines which we do on a normal basis because we don’t know what kind of medications citizens are on,” Lt. Powell said.

The Georgia Yellow Dot Program is geared toward citizens that are 55 and older. Columbus Fire and EMS, Piedmont Columbus Regional, and Saint Francis are on the lookout for this yellow sticker when responding to calls.

In your yellow dot folder is a sticker that you can place on your car to alert first responders to look inside the glove compartment for a form detailing your personal and medical information.

On the form you can check what your medical conditions are, allergies and what medications you’re on. This could also be used at your home.

You can place your sticker outside and leave the folder on the refrigerator. Jack Lockwood with the Department of Health says this could be very helpful if you’re ever unconscious due to a crash, medical emergency, or even a natural disaster.

“If a tree or something fell on your home and you injured yourself and you were trapped and unable to get out and provide that information the firefighters the response personnel would know to look on the refrigerator. Even if, God forbid it got knocked away from the home or something they would know I think it would be in that area,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood says the yellow dot program is free and each household can have up to three folders in their home.

Lieutenant Powell says he’s been spreading the word at local senior centers, but folks can now pick up yellow dot folders at several locations.

Here is a list of where you can pick up your yellow dot folder: