Smiths Station, Al (WRBL)-With a nice forecast for Saturday. It’s great day to take in a special community event.

So, this Saturday – May 7, from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, There will be a meeting of many first responders at the Government complex of Smiths Station, Alabama.



I had an opportunity to talk to Chance Corbitt Emergency Management & Homeland Security Deputy Director, of Columbus Fire & EMS who said it is free, fun, and educational for the entire family.

<< There will be some food trucks and vendors there, but there’ll also be a lot of things like Home Depot and and some of the cleanup up companies like certain things that will be there to tell people how to better prepare, given some giveaways. There’ll be a there’ll be a lot of people there that they can answer a lot of questions, whether it’s how to program a NOAA weather radio, where to purchase an all weather radio, what’s the best thing water sirens use for so many questions could be answered that day out there.>>

Chance told me next year’s event will be on this side of the river in Columbus, which shows the partnership between Alabama and Georgia agencies.