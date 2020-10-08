Flags fly at half-staff in Alabama to honor Russell County media pioneer Roy Greene

Flags in East Alabama are being flown at half-staff in memory of longtime Russell County business and civic leader Roy Greene.

Four months shy of his 100th birthday, Greene passed away Oct. 4 at his home. He was buried in a private ceremony Wednesday at the family cemetery in Seale.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the flags at half-staff through Thursday.

Greene was a media pioneer starting a newspaper in Phenix City in the 1950s and then bringing cable television to Russell County a decade later.

“In 1964, Mr. Greene heard of a new method of delivering television to the home,” a statement from his company read. “It was called cable TV. No one at the time was willing to invest to bring cable TV to Phenix City, but Mr. Greene wanted the people of Phenix City to have access to the latest technology. That company, which began operating out of Mr. Greene’s barn, is now known as BEAM.”

Greene was a World War II Infantryman.