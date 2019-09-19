Food Bank celebrates its expansion inviting college students to join them in serving the area’s hungry.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WRBL) – Feeding the Valley Food Bank’s new center in Randolph County has empowered it to serve even more of our area’s hungry

The new center opened in Cuthbert this summer. The facility is much like the one here in Columbus. It handles food donations and also prepares meals daily for hundreds of the needy.

Students from Andrew College helping distribute food to the needy. They say it’s an education they couldn’t get in the classroom.

The Cuthbert location allowed Feeding the Valley to expand its service area to include Terrell and Dougherty County. In all, the food bank serves 17 Georgia counties in our region.