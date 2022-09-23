TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the passing of Former County Commissioner Buck Davis.
The Troup County Board of Commissioners is saddened to announce that Buck Davis, former Troup County Commissioner, has passed away, age 68.
A life-long resident of Troup County, Mr. Davis represented the citizens of District 2 from 1996 to 2016 before retiring at the end of his fourth term without seeking reelection. His leadership played an instrumental role in many County initiatives throughout decades of service as he continuously sought to improve our community.
Troup County saw remarkable growth over the course of Davis’ tenure, including major road improvements, community upgrades, business development, and the establishment of a new Government Center. In addition to his service as a commissioner, Mr. Davis was also affiliated with the Troup County Board of Health, the Highway 27 Association, Three Rivers RC&D, the Greater West Georgia Joint Development Authority, and was appointed by Governor Deal to serve a term on the Georgia Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Panel.
Mr. Davis will be greatly missed by friends, family, and the public he so loyally served.The Troup County Board of Commissioners