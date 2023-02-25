COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Nearly 100 soldiers from Fort Benning left a lasting impact on the Columbus community by dedicating their Saturday morning to cleaning up a local park.

The soldiers of Bravo Company Officer Candidate School earned service hours by providing a helping hand to the Peach Little League. With opening day approaching, our service members put in the work and left the park with fixed up pitchers mounds, freshly painted bases and cleaned out dugouts.

As Bravo Company is set to graduate in two weeks, the lasting impact remains with the kids of the Peach Little League.

“The greatest gift, I think, is really just to see the joy in kids’ faces so they take the time,” said Kyle Gladding, the student council president for the Officer Candidate School. “This is something that kids love. They love coming out here to the Little League, giving back to the family. And kids can come out here, get a clean, nice set up little league field that they can come out to and then start their season well.”

Opening day for Peach Little League is on Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m.