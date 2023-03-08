COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The parade route for the 2023 Fountain City Mardi Gras has been released.

The parade will line up at the Trade Center on Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

At 12 p.m., the route then goes down 9th Street until turning left onto 2nd Ave., then left onto 10th St. until turning right onto Broadway.

At the 13th St. bridge, the parade will make a U-turn to come back down Broadway and turn right on 9th St. until ending at Front Ave.

Parade organizers say the best place to stand is the coroner of 10th St. and Broadway, while to best place to back in a truck is the block of 2nd Ave. between 9th St. and 10th St. Overall, anywhere along Broadway is said to be an ideal watching place.

For more information, visit the Fountain City Mardi Gras Facebook page.