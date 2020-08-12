Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- News 3 is proud to continue its Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive—where everything we collect goes directly to the Muscogee County, Phenix City and Lee County, Alabama school districts for distribution to their teachers.

We’ll be accepting donations at the McDonald’s on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus now through 6:30 tonight, Wednesday, August 12.

Thanks to your generosity, we collected close to $2,000 in combined supplies and cash donations last week. We thank everyone who donated so far.

We’re hoping to collect much more today.

The following is a list of items, by grade level, most needed by our teachers and students.

Grades K – 2

Index Cards

Tissue (1 Box)

3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)

Composition Book

Glue Sticks

#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)

Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

Markers

Scissors

Erasers

Crayons

Grades 3 – 5

3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)

Erasers

Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder

1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs

Composition Book

Glue Sticks

Markers

Crayons

Rulers

Index Cards

2 Pencils (1 Dozen)

Pens (1 Dozen)

Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

To promote social distancing, we are offering no-contact drop off. Just put the items in your trunk or back of your car, and we’ll take them out and you can be on your way!

We hope to see you today!