Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- News 3 is proud to continue its Fourth Annual Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive—where everything we collect goes directly to the Muscogee County, Phenix City and Lee County, Alabama school districts for distribution to their teachers.

We’ll be accepting donations at the McDonald’s on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus now through 6:30 tonight, Wednesday, August 12.

Thanks to your generosity, we collected close to $2,000 in combined supplies and cash donations last week. We thank everyone who donated so far.

We’re hoping to collect much more today.

The following is a list of items, by grade level, most needed by our teachers and students.

Grades K – 2
Index Cards
Tissue (1 Box)
3-Ring Binder ( 2-Inch)
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
#2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)
Markers
Scissors
Erasers
Crayons

Grades 3 – 5
3-Ring Binder (2-Inch)
Erasers
Tissue (1 Box)3-Prong Pocket Folder
1 Pack of Dividers with Tabs
Composition Book
Glue Sticks
Markers
Crayons
Rulers
Index Cards
2 Pencils (1 Dozen)
Pens (1 Dozen)
Notebook Paper (Wide-Ruled)

To promote social distancing, we are offering no-contact drop off. Just put the items in your trunk or back of your car, and we’ll take them out and you can be on your way!

We hope to see you today!

