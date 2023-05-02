COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church (FSMBC) invites the public to a Spring Revival featuring gospel singer Wess Morgan and Reverend William T. Glynn.

According to the church, the event is scheduled to be held from May 2 through May 4, starting at 7 p.m. each night at the church located at 222 Fifth St. in Columbus, Georgia.

The event will feature a speech from Reverend William T. Glynn of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Worth, Texas, and musical guest Wess Morgan, a recording artist from Nashville. Tennessee.

Each year, the church hosts the Spring Revival in May, and the church says this year’s event is “focused on getting the community to return to in-person worship following the pandemic.”

By holding the Spring Revival event, the church and Reverend Johnny H. Flakes hope to encourage individuals to “get back to the pews for in-person fellowship.”

“There’s nothing like in-person worship. Nothing can replace the assembly of worshippers together to praise God for His Son Jesus,” said Rev. Flakes.