Fourth Street Day Care & Academy in Columbus plans its 11th annual fundraiser

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Fourth Street Day Care and Academy is planning a night to remember with its 11th annual fundraiser planned for Friday, March 13.

It’s “An Elegant Evening of Gospel” at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run $35 per person.

Fourth Street Day Care and Academy will also honor three of its former students, now all grown up and succeeding in college.

Nikey Keys joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the evening and the center’s pride in its former students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories