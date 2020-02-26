Fourth Street Day Care & Academy in Columbus plans its 11th annual fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Fourth Street Day Care and Academy is planning a night to remember with its 11th annual fundraiser planned for Friday, March 13.

It’s “An Elegant Evening of Gospel” at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets run $35 per person.

Fourth Street Day Care and Academy will also honor three of its former students, now all grown up and succeeding in college.

Nikey Keys joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the evening and the center’s pride in its former students.