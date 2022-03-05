Fort Benning, Ga. (WRBL)-The week was filled with books and fantasy stories for all our kids at Freddie Stowers Elementary School on Post.

The kids had plenty of fun and a great time with highly animated readers. This would not have been possible without our continued support of all our partners from Kinetic Credit Union, Dentac, 1-29, and WRBL.

Go Stallions! We are so happy to see us getting back to seeing our kids and letting them all know how important they are to all of us and their families. All led by principal Dr. Amy Dillmar.