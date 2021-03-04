Free COVID-19 Care Packages, food items at Enrichment Services pop-up event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – COVID-19 Care Packages will be distributed at a March 4, 2021 event by Enrichment Services Program, Inc. at a pop-up distribution event beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be held at the Community Cares Station drive-up or the former site of the Georgia Power Customer Service Center at 1112 Veterans Parkway. The care packages include reusable face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and others items designed to help limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Food made available from Feeding the Valley Food Bank will also be distributed as well as Energy Efficiency Kits provided by Georgia Power.

Those seeking other resources because of the impact of COVID-19 can speak with Family Advocates from ESP onsite.