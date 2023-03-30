COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Health Department will start Public Health Week on Saturday, April 1. Free advice, testing and COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the public.

According to the Health Department, Public Health Week will begin with a kick-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1, at Peachtree Mall, Dillard’s Court.

Free COVID-19 vaccine, booster, HIV testing and blood pressure check will be available at the event.

Columbus Health Department staff will provide information on Opioid overdose prevention, WIC, environmental health, children and youth with special needs, SNAP-Ed, health equity, immunizations, human resources and other topics.

For more information, visit West Central Health District Georgia’s Facebook page.