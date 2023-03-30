COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will present From Broadway to Hollywood with organist Tedde Gibson on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The concert will feature some of Broadway’s greatest show tunes, melodies from the golden era of Hollywood musicals and popular songs from Burt Bacharach and Stevie Wonder.

A new soloist for The Wave Theatre Organ, Tedde Gibson is a pianist, classical Hammond, and theatre organist, composer, arranger, and silent film scorer.

Gibson is the Director of Fine Arts at the Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries in Baltimore, MD, and the Music Educator at Highland Park Christian Academy. He performs on theatre and church organs nationwide.

Gibson became a director for the American Theatre Organ Society in 1997, Vice Chairman of the Board in 1998, and is currently serving in his last year as Chairman of the Board. For tickets call 706-256-3612 or visit RiverCenter website.