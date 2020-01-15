Fuel spill in Cooper Creek cleared, official say

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – News 3 received several reports of a heavy gas smell from folks who live around Cooper Creek area.

Residents say the smell has lingered on since yesterday morning and they don’t know where it’s coming from.

We spoke with the fire department to get to the bottom of the problem. They along with a company called KAM environmental, that respond to local diesel spills, that have been dealing with the issue and they say that it’s been handled.

Officials say that due to severe weather, the Marathon Gas station on Warm Springs Road experienced a gas leak. They believe that all of the oil from the roads rose during the storm and overpowered a filtration system causing the smell.

Fire crews were dispatched to Cooper Creek where the smell was the heaviest and assessed the issue. The department says while they were there, they discovered KAM working on the problem.

After working the issue over the past 36 hours, they have determined that the water and the area are clear.

“The indication we got from KAM was that they didn’t not detect any measurable or substantial amounts of gasoline that may have gotten into the creek system,” says Fire Marshall Ricky Shores of the Columbus Fire Department.

Shores says these incidents are not uncommon when an area receives torrential amounts of rain for a long period of time. Although officials say the area has been cleared, we received an email earlier this evening saying the smell was still lingering.

The email reads: “We live in the Northgate subdivision. And YES it smells STRONG of gasoline! We even called the city yesterday it was so bad. When the fire department came by our house looking for the source, they were even alarmed at the smell. It literally is burning and irritating our throats. Today it still smells, even after the rain and it is definitely in the water at Cooper Creek. The poor wildlife will die. Not to mention what may happen to us.”

News 3 reached out to the Marathon gas station corporate office for comment but never received a callback. Chief Shores says if you are in the area and are still experiencing a heavy gas smell, please call 911.

Please contact News 3 or Shaquira Speaks at sspeaks@wrbl.com if you are still smelling gasoline. We would love to speak with you.

