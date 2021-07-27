Full list of restaurants participating in Columbus Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Restaurant Week, presented by US Foods, is back to celebrate the Fountain City’s culinary scene at discounted rates.

Restaurant Week takes place July 26-Aug. 1, 2021 and features locally owned and operated restaurants with various lunch, brunch, and dinner options. Eateries are offering three-course prix fixe menus at $15, $30, or $40.

The week benefits Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a mission providing with a mission of providing emergency assistance to food service workers through financial assistance and a network of resources.

“We are far from being out of the storm the pandemic started in the restaurant industry”, said Yalla Public Relations Founder Stephanie Woodham. “The service industry is still climbing its way out of one of the hardest years. Because of our wonderful sponsors and the support of our community, we are able to bring Restaurant Week to the restaurants free of charge again. This gives restaurants the opportunity to participate in what has continued to be one of the busiest weeks for restaurants all year.”

Restaurants like Caffee Amici have been participating in Columbus Restaurant Week from the very beginning.

“Just the opportunity to see new people coming in to try our food They can experience what we have to offer, especially people who have never been here before, it’s a great opportunity for them to check us out and see what we’re all about,” said the team at Caffee Amici.

For restaurants like The Food Mill, a local non-profit that’s all about serving good food for a good cause, found such a delight participating in Columbus Restaurant Week because of the opportunity to give back.

“The Giving Kitchen is an amazing organization and we actual are partners with them. We provide produce boxes and food for restaurant workers that are experiencing food insecurities, short term, or long term, so the Giving Kitchen plays a great role in helping connect restaurant workers to resources they need,” said Olivia Amos, Director of The Food Mill.

Those wanting to get in on the fun are encouraged to explore menus ahead of time and contact restaurants to inquire about reservations.

Participating restaurants include:

Epic Restaurant

Caffe Amici

11th and Bay Southern Table

The Food Mill

The Loft

Salt Cellar

Mabella Italian Steakhouse

Parker’s Pantry

Hudson’s at Main Street

Wicked Hen

Stock Market

B. Merrell’s

Trevioli

Mark’s City Grill

Hunter’s Pub

Smoke Bourbon and BBQ

Frank’s Alley

Warehouse 9

Italian Soul

AC Hotel Lounge

Vertigo

Black Cow

Ice Queen

For menus and more information, visit columbusgarestaurantweek.com