Fun in the sun for the Fourth of July at Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTIAN, Ga. (WRBL) – The smell of sunscreen, hot dogs and ice cream is in the air as people celebrate the Fourth of July at Callaway Gardens.

Callaway Gardens is celebrating their Star Spangled Banner party at Callaway Resort and Gardens on Robin Lake Beach. The party started July 2 and will end on July 4. Guests can have fun enjoying water activities, sun tanning and getting a snack from the food trucks. Marketing Manager Rachel McConnell said the list of fun continues.

“Guest can partake in sunbathing, swimming all that kind of good stuff. Of course we’ve also got water sports like paddle boarding, we’ve got kayaks, we’ve even got some putt putt and beach volleyball right around the corner as well,” McConnell said.

Planning for the Star Spangled Banner party was a year-long task, McConnell told News 3 she’s glad everything is going as planned.

“It means so much, here at Callaway we really pride ourselves on the family friendly culture and just being together. So we’re able to come together at Robin Lake Beach and do that as a family and all together it means the world,” McConnell shared.

Not only can guests enjoy activities on the beach. They can also enjoy the firework show at 9:30 p.m., the canine’s in-flight dog show. McConnell said she’s looking forward to having a great weekend.

“I’m most looking forward to being out here in the sun and out here on the sand with everybody while they’re enjoying Robin Lake Beach and then of course our fireworks tonight,” McConnell stated.

She also hopes the guests are glad things are getting back to normal.

“I think that it just makes people feel like we’re finally getting back to a place of normalcy where we can celebrate together. Of course July 4th is such a memorable and big thing we want to celebrate here in America, so we want to make sure that we have a memorable salute to start off the summer,” McConnell said.

For more information about Callaway Gardens and Resorts visit https://www.callawaygardens.com/.