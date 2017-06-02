Funeral held for father of nine who was gunned down

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — It was a somber day for family and friends who gathered to say goodbye to a Phenix City father of nine. The man who was gunned down recently was laid to rest in Columbus Thursday.

More than 200 people turned out for the funeral of Steven “Slick” McClendon. He was shot and killed in Phenix City last week.

“I just had seen him over to a friend house of mine,” says Latrice Calhoun.

She says she was a best friend of 42-year-old Steven “Slick” McClendon. His funeral was held at the Abundant Life Outreach Church in Columbus Thursday afternoon. Calhoun says McClendon was more than a best friend.

“We laughed, we had so much fun together, every time he would see me he would always tell me that I was his big sister.,” says Latrice Calhoun.

Phenix City police say, McClendon was gunned down Wednesday, May 24. They say the shooting happened near the intersection of Abercrombie and Mason Roads. After the funeral, a woman who claimed to be the goddaughter of McClendon spoke to News 3.

“He was always happy, always the life of the party. So he’s truly gonna be missed. The only thing we can do now is hope for the best,” says Kierra Alexander.

Family members say, they believe their loved one, was gunned down by someone he trusted and someone very familiar with the area.

“Whoever brought my brother here and killed my brother they got to be from here to know these back roads it’s pitch dark here,” says a family member.

One of McClendon’s nine children also spoke to News 3 about her final memory of her daddy.

“He told he’ll be back and he never came back,” says McClendon’s daughter.

Police tell News 3 where they are now with this investigation.

“Trying to find out who his associates… Friends and associates are and trying to back track on the last hours of his life..to find out who he was with,” says the Phenix City Police Department.

Police say anyone with information on the shooting death, you are urged to contact Phenix City Police Department.