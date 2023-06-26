GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — It seems Dothan is not the only city in the Wiregrass with plans to build a new city hall.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes says this several-acre site adjacent to the city’s fire station will be the new home for the local municipal government.

Next month, contractor bids for the project will be opened Mayor Hayes hopes the cost will be under two million dollars but that may not be possible.

The current city hall is 55 years old, and Hayes says the town has simply outgrown the structure. In addition, the basement which is now used for storage often gets flooded during heavy rain. The city can no longer keep important records down there any longer:

“We keep sandbags here so it won’t go back in there. We have a drain and you can look and your foot feet below the level of the parking lot. So that water is coming in here and that water has to go from here back to the levee,” says Hayes.

Mayor Hayes says once a new city hall is built on Magnolia Avenue, the existing building will be strictly used by the town’s police department, and give them much-needed space.

