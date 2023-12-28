GEORGIA (WRBL) – Multiple power outages are occurring across the state, affecting over 1800 customers.

The following locations in our viewing area have been affected:

Near Wynnton Road, affecting 1,030 customers. The estimated time for power restoration is 1:15 p.m.

The area near 13th Street and 13th Avenue affects 345 customers. Georgia Power estimates power will be restored by 1:15 p.m.

Near Linwood Boulevard, which is affects less than five customers. Power is expected to be restored by 2:00 p.m.

Near 20th Street, which is affecting less than five customers now. Power to the area is scheduled to be restored by 2:00 p.m.

Near Tip Top Drive. The power outage is affecting less than five customers. Power should be restored by 1:45 p.m.

Near the intersection of Warner Road and Morningside Drive. The outage is affecting less than five customers and power will be restored by 2:00 p.m.

The GA Power outage map can be found here.