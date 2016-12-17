Georgia ranks third in home thefts according to the FBI

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The holidays are prime time for thieves and with Christmas only nine days away it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

It may come as a surprise, but Georgia is ranked third in the nation for having the most home thefts. That’s according to FBI statistics. December and January rank as the top months for theft. So this time of year it pays to take precautions so you don’t become a victim.

Thieves are out looking for any opportunity to steal your belongings. Brandi Dawson, says she’s experienced this first hand.

“I”ve had things stolen off of my porch before and I know what it’s like to put your hard earned money into things and then you find the box laying around somewhere,” says Dawson.

Justin Tomczak from State Farm Insurance Agency says thousands of people will experience home theft over the holidays and he tells us why.

“There’s a variety of reasons for that, one is increased package delivery . Some of which is left on peoples porches so it’s an easy target for them. Second is there is a lot more holiday travel and thieves are aware of that and they take advantage of that is clearly not occupied,” says Tomczak.

In 2015, more than 5,000 people reported home thefts in Georgia.

“We have 5,500 claims last year and the average costs of those claims were $3,000,” says Tomczak.

Tomczak says if your’re going out of town and you plan on leaving a key somewhere on your front porch don’t put it in an obvious place.

“Don’t put it under your mat and don’t put it under a flower pot on your front porch because that’s where thieves check,” says Tomczak.

Dawson tells me what she does if she knows she won’t be home for a few days.

“Whenever I do go out of town I notify my neighbors and my family so they can keep a watch on it. I have learned from personal experience that people will watch your schedule and they will come into your home when they think you’re not there,” says Dawson.

State Farm also says if you’re going out of town make sure to leave some lights on inside.

“A dark house that remains dark night after night is pretty obvious to anyone that is paying attention that you’re not home,” says Tomczak.

Although it’s the season of giving, always stay cautious, aware and mindful.

State Farm also says if you plan on going out of town for an extended period of time, don’t post everything on your social media because you never know who’s watching.