COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The annual gingerbread village is coming back to the Columbus RiverCenter.

The village opens from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Admission is free.

On Dec. 2, RiverCenter is celebrating the village’s return with an open house event featuring THE WAVE theatre organ. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.