Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Monday afternoon, Girl Scout troups 50184, 50100, 50110 came to visit WRBL during our evening newscast. They visited with our First Alert Weather team to learn more about broadcast meteorology and what happens during a newscast.

Starting March 12, 2023, through March 18, 2023, join us in celebrating and honoring the Girl Scout Movement. We observe Girl Scouts’ birthday on March 12th. Girl Scouts’ birthday commemorates the day in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the first 18 Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia.